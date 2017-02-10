Utah Congressman’s Town Hall Erupts with Protestors Demanding Trump Investigation

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz – who chairs the Congress Oversight Committee – struggled to speak over the jeers and boos of protesters gathered and attending a 75-minute town hall meeting in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, on Thursday night, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Much of the town hall – which was held in a high school auditorium – was categorized by loud chanting, which included shouts of “do your job” and “explain yourself.”

The contention mainly centered around Chaffetz’s failure to push the Oversight Committee to investigate President Donald Trump’s conflicts of interests, reported Politico, as well as the controversial travel ban – which a federal appeals court refused to reinstate on Thursday.

“You’re not going to like this part: the president, under the law, is exempt from conflict of interest laws,” Chaffetz told the attendees, adding, “He is required to do a financial disclosure which he has done twice.”

He also noted that he wasn’t going to investigate Trump’s potential personal monetary gains “until there’s evidence he’s somehow used that to ingratiate his family.”

He did, however, say that he would investigate White House counselor Kellyanne Conway‘s recent live-TV urging of Fox News viewers to “go buy Ivanka stuff” amid news that the first daughter’s brand has been dropped by multiple retailers. Chaffetz called Conway’s actions “wrong, wrong, wrong,” according to NBC News, saying, “I called it out.”

“There’s no case to be made that we went soft on the White House,” Chaffetz said, according to the Tribune. “In terms of doing my job, that’s what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Outside of the auditorium, thousands more were gathered with signs. Cottonwood Heights police Lt. Dan Bartlett told those gathered that they wouldn’t be admitted due to fire code, according to the Tribune.

“America is better than this!” read one poster. Said another, “Disagree!”

