Tyga Sued for Allegedly Allowing His Entourage to Assault Process Server

Tyga is once again on the receiving end of a lawsuit.

The 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, is accused of allowing his team to beat the man who delivered him court papers back in November while walking into the Penthouse club in West Hollywood for his birthday party.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, process server Adam Harari claims he was “immediately swarmed … grabbed, yanked, pulled and choked” by members of Tyga’s entourage.

Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend, who is called a “minor celebrity” who is “known more for his social life, whom his ‘sexts,’ and whom he dates, than for his musical exploits” in the legal papers, allegedly gave his crew the go-ahead to attack Harari.

The papers state that Harari was “harmed in his mind, body and spirit, suffering emotional and physical harm, as well as harm to his reputation” and is seeking unspecified damages.

A rep for Tyga did not immediately return request for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest in a long line of legal drama for Tyga. The rapper was sued in November for failing to make car payments on a red 2016 Ferrari 488, prompting the car to be repossessed multiple times.

Earlier the same month, Tyga had cleared away other financial issues. He paid off the nearly $280,000 debt owed to famed jeweler Jason Arasheben in a lawsuit filed against the rapper after he allegedly failed to pay for a watch and a chain.

In 2016, the rapper was also hit with a six-figure bill from one of his property owners after leaving behind “hazardous environmental waste” and settled a high-cost legal dispute with another former landlord.

