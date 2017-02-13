Twitter Freaks Out After Adele Beats Beyoncé for Album of the Year

The Twittersphere isn’t too happy tonight.

Adele took home the coveted album of the year award at Sunday’s Grammys for 25, beating out Beyoncé‘s Lemonade—but the results didn’t sit well with social media users.

Within moments after the announcement was made, many took to Twitter to sound off on the upset.

“I love Adele and I love 25 but Beyoncé and Lemonade shaped pop culture more than any other artist and album in 2016,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another quipped: “Adele is a great artist, but come on. Beyoncé made a timeless masterpiece.”

Adele is a great artist, but come on. Beyoncé made a timeless masterpiece. — PriiincessAurum (@priiincessaurum) February 13, 2017

I love Adele and I love 25 but Beyoncé and Lemonade shaped pop culture more than any other artist and album in 2016. — corey (@corey4evrfamous) February 13, 2017

Beyoncé’s sister, Solange, seemed to take note of the snub, uploading a cryptic message to Twitter.

She simply wrote: “Wuddup frank,” including a link to a Tumblr post from singer Frank Ocean in which he criticizes Grammy officials Ken Ehrlich and David Wild, noting that the show suffers “cultural bias and general nerve damage.”

Adele and Beyoncé were in fierce competition during the show, as both were nominated for awards including record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year.

Beyoncé really did deserve it. Props to Adele for acknowledging that. — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) February 13, 2017

The “Hello” crooner walked away with all three of the awards.

“Lemonade won the popular vote,” one tweeter quipped.

Another wrote: “Wouldn’t blame Beyoncé if she never bothered with this show again. #Grammys.”

If Adele was Black, she’d sing in her church and work at the mall. — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) February 13, 2017

Adele knew she didn’t deserve that award. That’s why she handed it over to Beyonce. She knew. Everyone knew. She Kanye’d herself #GRAMMYs — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) February 13, 2017

It seems even Adele believed the award should have gone to the Queen Bey. During her acceptance speech, Adele dedicated the award to Beyoncé—whom she called the “artist of my life.”

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” she said, acknowledging the singer who was mere steps away from her.

“It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul baring,” Adele continued. “We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that. All us artists here adore you. You are our light!”

Beyoncé did not go home empty-handed, though. The pregnant mother nabbed the Grammys for best urban contemporary album (for Lemonade) and best music video (for “Formation”).

Via: http://people.com/music/grammys-2017-adele-beyonce-twitter-backlash/

