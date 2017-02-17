Towanda Braxton is back! The singer, actress, entrepreneur, and executive television producer sat down with Starmagazine.com exclusively to discuss her new line with Amara Beauty Company, what we can expect on next season of The Braxton Family Values, and how she is handling her divorce.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

Braxton Family Values returns to WETV March 2017.

The post Towanda Braxton Confesses Details On Heartbreaking Divorce! appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/towanda-braxton-divorce-confession-family-feuds-2/

Share

More Celebrity News: