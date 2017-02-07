Top Chef Alum Prints ‘Immigrants Make America Great’ on Customers’ Receipts

Compliments to the chef.

A Top Chef alum is making his pro-immigration stance known to all his customers amid President Donald Trump‘s refugee ban.

Mark Simmons, who starred in season 4′s Top Chef: Chicago, has been reminding patrons that the cuisine they enjoyed at his New Zealand-themed restaurant, Kiwiana, was made and served by immigrants.

“Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today),” it read on all the Brooklyn eatery’s receipts, according to a bill tweeted by NBC News contributor Mary Emily O’Hara.

O’Hara’s photo quickly went viral with over 79,000 retweets and more than 220,000 likes.

Breakfast in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/JHEtfJhqPO — Mary Emily O’Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) February 5, 2017

“I am an immigrant myself, I am from New Zealand. This is a New Zealand restaurant, and we support immigrants,” Simmons told Mashable on Monday.

“ a show of support for all those families that are being torn apart,” the chef continued, adding that he came to the States “with pretty much nothing and have built myself up from there. So I know the trials and tribulations of being an immigrant.”

Concluding, “ serves as a reminder to ourselves and to our customers that immigrants are relatively the backbone of the hospitality industry, and they often are the people who cook for you.”

As for how long the message will be printed on customers’ receipts, Simmons shared, “It’s until further notice. Hopefully until things get better.”

On Jan. 27, President Trump signed an executive order that temporarily bans citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the U.S.

It would also require a “religious test” of sorts for refugees attempting to enter the U.S., giving preferential treatment to Christian and other religious minorities who live in Muslim countries over Muslims.

Top Chef judges Tom Colicchio and Padma Lakshmi have previously made their anti-Trump stances known via social media.

