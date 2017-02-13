Tituss Burgess Goes Full Lemonade Beyoncé in New Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Teaser

He’s all that with a baseball bat.

Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) is taking his musical cues from the Queen Bey herself in the first teaser trailer for season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In the clip, which also announces the show’s May 19 return, Titus first channels Beyoncé in her black-and-white “Sorry” video before being rudely interrupted by a knock on the door.

“Kimberly, use your key, I’m Lemonade-ing,” he yells to his roommate Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper).

Cut to Titus in a “Hold Up” dress replica, strutting the New York City streets while haplessly swinging a baseball bat — at the car of his season 2 love interest Mikey (Mike Carlsen)!

Titus has showed off his vocal chops before (Burgess is a Broadway veteran) on Unbreakable, singing original track, “Peeno Noir.”

The tune featured such impressive lyrical rhymes as “Peeno Noir, caviar, Myanmar, mid-size car.” Subsequently, Burgess released his own line of pinot noir wine, Pinot by Tituss.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s third season premieres May 19 on Netflix.

