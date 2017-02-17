Tiffany Trump Is Horrified by Negative Attention at Fashion Week Because of Her Father, Source Says

Tiffany Trump is horrified by the negative attention she’s gotten at New York Fashion Week because of her father, President Donald Trump, a source who knows the 23-year-old First Daughter tells PEOPLE.

At Monday’s Phillip Plein show, some fashion editors tweeted that they had changed seats to avoid being near Tiffany Trump, and former Wall Street Journal columnist Christina Binkley posted photos of Trump with empty seats beside her.

“Tiffany really does care about what people think about her,” the source says.

Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty. pic.twitter.com/XcxNYI6Kf8 — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

A senior fashion editor at Elle said in tweets that the show started late due to chaotic seating changes, with editors at the show “fleeing” so they wouldn’t have to sit around Trump. In response to a similar tweet from the editor-in-chief of Fashionista.com, she said she was with others down the hall.

Binkley told PEOPLE that after the two women seated next to Trump left, the seats remained unoccupied for two minutes or less – and Trump seemed unaware.

“She was surrounded by photographers, and the two women who moved were leaning away — they clearly didn’t want to be in those photographs,” said Binkley, who was seated a few seats down from the first daughter.

The incident made headlines and led to Whoopi Goldberg offering to sit next to Trump later this week. Plein himself also defended her.

“Tiffany Trump is not a politician, she’s a teenager,” Plein told TMZ.

Via: http://people.com/politics/tiffany-trump-reaction-fashion-week-controversy/

Share

More Celebrity News: