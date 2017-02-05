This Is What Date Night Looked Like at the Oscars in 1997

As we prepare to celebrate films like La La Land and Hidden Figures at the Oscars in late February, it’s important to remember the historic award show’s roots (and let me tell you — those roots are covered in a hell of a lot of satin). Two decades earlier at the 1997 Academy Awards, the red carpet was crawling with celebrity couples. From enduring Hollywood duos like Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn to some short-lived flings (Vivica A. Fox and Dennis Rodman, anyone?), the Oscars that year were a hotbed of PDA, hand-holding, and some very . . . um . . . interesting fashion choices. Bask in the glory of all of these late-’90s couples ahead!

