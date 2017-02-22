This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown Sheds Tears in Emotional Facebook Live After THAT Episode: ‘Tomorrow Is Not Promised’

Spoiler alert for those who haven’t watched Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, plot details from “Memphis” will be revealed.

Even Sterling K. Brown was left weeping after Tuesday’s episode — and he knew what was coming before the fans did!

Immediately following the show, the actor hosted a 12-minute Facebook Live — which was more like a therapy session — to answer questions and comments from followers, and was overcome with emotion while reflecting back on the death of his on-screen character Randall’s father, William Hill (played by Ron Cephas Jones).

“I’ve seen this episode a few times now and it still gets me. Proud of this show. Proud of the work. So happy to be a part of something like this,” Brown said.

“Nobody knew that this show was going to be what it has become. We knew that it was something that we were proud of and we felt that it could be something that moved people and touched people, but to see the way in which you all are responding and feeling,” he continued. “It’s not my goal to bring you to tears. That happens to be the byproduct of what we do. Tears do happen to come, but I want you to feel connected and recognize that we’re all in this together and that no man or woman is on an island unto themselves.”

Brown, who shared that he had an uncle die from cancer, wanted fans to know that he went through a similar experience as Randall.

“If you have family that you haven’t talked to in a while or friends that you feel that you have gotten out of touch with, then call them up. And let ‘em know how much you love them and how much you care because tomorrow is not promised,” Brown said as he wiped away tears from his eyes.

“You got to let the people know while they’re here how much they’re appreciated and how much you love them,” he added. “There are a lot of people who have to deal with the grief of losing people from this horrible disease, this debilitating disease. I want those people to know that they’re not alone — that in some small way, we are here with you.”

I couldn’t tweet through the tears.

I have no words just love & admiration. @sterlingkb1 #roncephasjones @Dan_Fogelman — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) February 22, 2017

And Brown wasn’t the only This Is Us star to tear up. “I couldn’t tweet through the tears. I have no words just love & admiration,” Chrissy Metz tweeted.

In the episode, a weak (but determined) William and Randall take a road trip to Memphis, and experience some quality father/son bonding along the way. In the midst of discovering a whole new family, Randall is quick to realize William’s true intentions for the trip — he is heading home to die.

After William stopped his chemotherapy treatments in the midseason return, his fate was left hanging in the balance, a move that Cephas Jones thinks ultimately “worked out beautifully.”

“Up until a certain episode, there was still a question on whether he was going to die, whether there was going to be a cure for him,” he said. “Up to a certain point, I realized through Dan that he’s definitely going to pass away. We just have to get there and we’ll see how we get there.”

But it may not be the final time fans will see Cephas Jones. “We could see young William. We’ve created a world there,” directors and executive producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra said.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.

Via: http://people.com/tv/sterling-k-brown-emotional-facebook-live-this-is-us/

