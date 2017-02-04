This Is How Andrew Garfield Got Ryan Reynolds to Make Out With Him at the Golden Globes
This year’s Golden Globe Awards were full of exciting moments, but if we had to pick our favorite, it would be Andrew Garfield’s passionate makeout session with Ryan Reynolds. In case you missed it, as Ryan Gosling took the stage to accept the award for best actor for his performance in La La Land, Andrew and Ryan celebrated by kissing in the audience. On Friday, the Hacksaw Ridge actor dropped by The Graham Norton Show, where he opened up about what led to the now-infamous kiss, saying, “It was a ridiculous thing.” “I said to Ryan Reynolds, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife [Blake Lively].’” He also revealed whether he and Ryan plan to kiss again at the Oscars. If only we were so lucky.
42983265, 42969235
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Andrew-Garfield-Talks-About-Kissing-Ryan-Reynolds-Video-43109354