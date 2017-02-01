This Haunting Justin Timberlake Dance Tribute Will Have You Crying a River of Tears

Acclaimed choreographer Andrew Winghart paid the ultimate tribute to Justin Timberlake on Tuesday, which marked the singer’s 36th birthday. He released a dance short inspired by Justin’s iconic 2002 hit “Cry Me a River,” performed by 37 professional dancers; the featured male, George Lawrence II, along with a group of 36 females — a “forceful river of women” — combine to illustrate “his emotional journey echoing his indifference at having a broken heart.”

Explaining his inspiration for the short, Andrew said, “I stumbled upon the song through my iTunes shuffle and was instantly captivated by memories of loving this piece as an 11-year-old. I was struck by how modern and timeless the song felt and knew right away I wanted to choreograph a tribute piece that did the song justice through dance.” Watch the stunning video above now.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Cry-Me-River-Justin-Timberlake-Dance-Tribute-Video-43088714

