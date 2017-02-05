These Pictures of Kate and Leo Holding Hands Will Melt Your Iceberg of a Heart
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio may not have ever been a couple in real life, but they will forever be one of our favorite duos. Their special bond started when they starred in Titanic together in 1997, and their friendship has only grown from there. In addition to sharing the screen again in 2008′s Revolutionary Road, Kate and Leo also hit red carpets together, share backstage embraces, and gush about their love for each other in interviews. Oh, and Leo also gave Kate away at her 2012 wedding to Ned Rocknroll. One thing the duo does on a regular basis that perfectly reflects this closeness is hold hands. Keep reading to see what we mean (while listening to “My Heart Will Go On,” obviously).
40051019, 39740304, 40033928
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Pictures-Kate-Winslet-Leonardo-DiCaprio-Holding-Hands-43041627