There Aren’t Enough Fire Emoji to Describe the Oscars Preparties

The Oscars may be a day away, but Hollywood has already begun to shine (more than usual, that is). Stars like Ciara, Meryl Streep, and Emma Stone kicked off the big weekend by popping up at a series of preparties in LA, including Vanity Fair and Genesis’s Hidden Figures bash and the annual Women in Film soirée. Honestly, if this is any indication of what’s to come on Sunday, we’re in for one hell of a night.

