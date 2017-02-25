The Weeknd Might Have Just Dissed Selena Gomez in His New Song

Since The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) was caught sneaking out of Giorgio Baldi restaurant with Selena Gomez, the couple has been spotted together on many occasions — Dave & Buster’s dates in LA, a romantic trip to Italy, and more. Although the photos show a smitten duo, The Weeknd’s new lyrics may suggest that the relationship isn’t all that the photos make it out to be.

The singer was featured on Future’s new album HNDRXX in a song titled “Comin Out Strong,” where he has some head-scratching lyrics about a woman who seemingly wants to publicize a romance way more than he does. He sings, “I know she wanna be poppin’ all over the ‘gram / When the cameras come out, wanna hold my hand / Must be out of your mind, do you know who I am? / Man you’re killing my vibe, do you know who I am?” The Weeknd could be referencing any of the women he’s been linked to since his split from Bella Hadid in November of last year, but there are a few tell-tale signs that Selena’s name could be written all over these shady lyrics.

For starters, Abel has always been mysteriously discreet about his personal life, and it makes sense that Selena’s typically private nature attracted them to one another initially — but what about her recent Instagram moves? Selena posted and then deleted a video of The Weeknd while they were in Italy together, captioned with a heart. Also, earlier this week, Selena smiled for a photo on her mom’s Instagram page, rocking none other than The Weeknd’s tour merchandise. Fans were quick to point out that her mom’s caption referenced Selena’s “date,” but that Selena and the other man in the photo she was referring to “are not really dating.”

While The Weeknd and Selena have moved quickly in their romance (and they’ve appeared to be super into each other), these lyrics may be his way of telling her to slow it down. The other possibility is that as an insanely popular and talented artist, the lyrics reference other women who have tried to reap the benefits of his fame by grabbing his hand and posing for photos. Listen to “Comin Out Strong” here and decide for yourself.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Did-Weeknd-Diss-Selena-Gomez-New-Song-43221792

