The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Show Major PDA After Justin Bieber Mocks Their Relationship

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez kicked off their Valentine’s Day celebration early when they enjoyed a romantic evening on a yacht in Marina del Rey, CA, on Saturday. The couple showed major PDA as they shared a few kisses and cuddled up under a blanket before sailing away. Their sweet date comes just a few days after Selena’s ex Justin Bieber mocked The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) on social media. During an Instagram Live video, the singer jokingly said that his favorite song at the moment was The Weeknd’s “Starboy,” before erupting into laughter. Despite his recent remarks, it looks like Selena is having a great time with her new beau. In the past month, they’ve already taken their whirlwind romance global by enjoying a romantic vacation in Italy and a few low-key appearances around LA.

