The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Shows Off Wife Joana’s Growing Baby Bump In Sweet Photos

Steven Yeun is getting closer to his next post-The Walking Dead role: dad!

The actor, 33, posted a series of adorable photos with his wife Joana Pak to Instagram on Monday, showing off her growing baby bump.

In the images – which appeared to be taken in a photo booth – the happy parents-to-be snuggled up, before Pak cradled her bump in a series of solo shots.

Yeun captioned the photo with two bee emojis — which left his followers buzzing about the possibility of twins.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December at L.A.’s Paramour Estate. Yeun’s former costars Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln and Sarah Wayne Callies were in attendance.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Walking Dead’ Star Steven Yeun Marries Longtime Girlfriend, Joana Pak

Pak was first spotted cradling her baby bump during a lunch date with Yeun at the Alcove Café in Los Angeles just after the wedding.

Last week, Park also posted a bump photo to her Instagram.

In the bathroom selfie, Pak wore a white t-shirt. She captioned the image, “February.”

The photo comes weeks after Pak gave her followers a peek at pink and blue fabrics on Instagram.

“Nesting,” Pak captioned the shot, leading her followers to wonder whether she was hinting at a sex reveal.

Via: http://people.com/babies/steven-yeun-wife-joana-pregnant-baby-bump/

