The Grammys Red Carpet Better Watch Out, Because John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are on Fire

Award show red carpets better watch out, because John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are on fire. After slaying at the SAG Awards in January, the cute couple arrived to the Grammys on Sunday night looking like prom king and queen. Although Chrissy’s jaw-dropping, semisheer black gown was a total showstopper, it was hard to peel our eyes away from the remnants of her Fun Dip-stained fingers. The “Beauty and the Beast” singer, who looked pretty spiffy himself in a pink satin bow tie, had his arm around Chrissy as they made their way down the red carpet in front of photographers. Later on they took their seats inside, where Chrissy made sure to pull off a hilarious photobomb behind Jennifer Lopez. We’ll just go ahead and add these to their ever-growing scrapbook of adorable moments, OK?

43138843, 43080950

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chrissy-Teigen-John-Legend-2017-Grammys-43157992

Share

More Celebrity News: