The Grammys Produced Our New Favorite Duo: John Travolta and Lady Gaga

The Grammys blessed us with a lot this year — Blue Ivy’s adorable existence, Adele’s relatable personality, Rihanna drinking from a diamond-encrusted flask — but one thing we weren’t expecting was to fall in love with new celebrity friendships. That’s exactly what happened, however, when Lady Gaga and John Travolta both attended the Interscope afterparty at the Peppermint Club. John, who poked fun at himself during the show, busted out some of his Saturday Night Fever dance moves when he partied with Gaga. Sorry in advance if “Stayin’ Alive” is stuck in your head now.

