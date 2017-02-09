The Complete History of Beyoncé at the Grammys

With 62 Grammy nominations to her name — including nine this year — Beyoncé is one of the most-recognized artists in the awards show history. Impressed? Try and keep your chill about it, because you know the Queen is.

She’s graced the Grammys with her elegant, fashion-forward and always-gracious presence since 2000, and in those 17 years, she’s clocked an impressive amount of trophies, performances and outfit changes.

Buckle up, Beyhive, because we’re about to do a deep dive.

Beyoncé made her first appearance at the Grammys in 2000, alongside an early iteration of Destiny’s Child. The group’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” was up for two awards.

In 2001, Destiny’s Child was back as a threesome — with a whopping five nominations. They ended up winning Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best R&B Song for “Say My Name.”

They later posed backstage with their trophies. You can thank Mama Tina for their iconic matching green outfits.

2002 brought two more nominations for the group (#baller), including one win for “Survivor.” Beyoncé, ever the trailblazer, was already rocking 2016′s sheer trend.

Bey, Kelly and Michelle also joined Alejandro Sanz onstage to perform “Quisiera Ser.”

In 2004, Beyoncé returned for her first Grammys as a solo artist. Don’t worry, with six nominations to her name, she was feeling good.

She sounded good, too, as she performed “Dangerously in Love 2” during the show.

Listen for yourself.

Why have Beyoncé perform once when she can perform twice? Oh, and that second performance was with Prince. The duo sang a medley of “Purple Rain, “Baby I’m a Star,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Let’s Go Crazy” and we were never the same.

Remember those six Grammy nominations we mentioned? Bey scooped up wins for five of ‘em, confirming that her first solo effort, Dangerously in Love, was a success.

Just look at how humbled she is.

Destiny was fulfilled in 2005 when Beyoncé and the rest of Destiny’s Child were nominated for a Grammy for “Lose My Breath.”

2006 saw six more nominations for Beyoncé — two as a solo artist, and four as a member of Destiny’s Child. She rolled up in a form-fitting embellished gown, and walked away with an award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “So Amazing,” her Stevie Wonder collaboration.

The 2007 Grammys celebrated the B’Day era; Bey’s sophomore album earned four nominations and one win.

Did we mention that she looked freakin’ incredible when she posed backstage with her award? Observe.

She also returned to the stage to perform “Listen” from the Dreamgirls soundtrack.

2008 proved to be yet another buzz-worthy year for Beyoncé, even though she didn’t win any of the three awards for which she was nominated. She kicked off the night by rocking the red carpet in this incredible blue and silver gown.

She and Jay Z hung out with a Graduation-era Kanye West.

Oh, and she performed “Proud Mary” with Tina Turner. She started off by giving a theatrical introduction paying homage to the legend (as well as other women in music) …

… before making a quick costume change and joining Tina. Slay, queens.

2010 was Beyoncé’s biggest year yet as she was nominated for 10 Grammys. She rocked her curves in this perfectly tailored gown …

… She walked away with a jaw-dropping six trophies

… and gave a breath-taking, high-energy performance of “If I Were a Boy.” Presenting, Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

And Exhibit C:

We rest our case.

In 2011, Beyoncé skipped the red carpet, but was snapped wearing a blazer and hot pants during the show.

In 2013, she was back at the Grammys, wearing a sleek jumpsuit and red lip. She collected a Grammy for “Love on Top.”

Beyoncé skipped the red carpet in 2014, but we forgave her because she was backstage preparing for her opening number. The performance of “Drunk in Love,” which was instantly iconic, included wet hair, all of the fog and her husband Jay Z. If your TV screen steamed up, that wasn’t the special effects. The performance was just that hot.

Bey and Jay didn’t win a Grammy for their “Part II (On the Run)” collaboration, but she still stopped by the press room to leave a few jaws on the floor.

The following year, Beyoncé (and her neckline) took the plunge on the red carpet.

She also performed Thomas A. Dorsey’s gospel classic, “Take My Hand, Precious Lord.”

And in between, she won three Grammys for her self-titled album.

Her shoutouts to Jay Z and Blue Ivy are all kinds of perfection.

Bey’s 2016 Grammys appearance was brief, as she made a surprise appearance to announce the Record of the Year.

With the potential to win nine awards at the 2017 Grammys, we are preparing ourselves for many, many more incredible moments from Queen Bey.

The 2017 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

