The Chainsmokers on Their First-Ever Grammy Nominations: ‘We’re Pretty F—ing Nervous’

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, who record as The Chainsmokers, have accomplished many things since hitting it big with their single “#Selfie” in late 2013, but they’ll soon cross off a bucket-list item: going to the Grammy Awards as nominated artists.

“We’re pretty f—-ing nervous,” Taggart, 27, admitted to the packed crowd about their three nominations at the Citi Sound Vault concert on Saturday evening inside the Hollywood Palladium.

Along with being up for the coveted best new artist title, the duo are up for two other awards including best pop duo/group performance for “Closer” featuring Halsey and best dance recording for “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya.

It’s clear Pall, 31, and Taggart admire guys like Blink-182, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Coldplay as they blasted throwback singles from the three bands in between their own hits such as “Inside Out,” “Roses” and “All We Know.”

And Saturday’s pre-Grammy event was a full circle moment for Taggart.

“We never played here before,” he said of playing at the Palladium. “Seven or eight years ago, Deadmau5 headlined and Zedd was opening, who would’ve thought we’d be here? After watching Deadmau5, I knew this is the s— I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

The Chainsmokers are only the second electronic dance music artist to receive a best new artist nomination. Skrillex, a 2011 nominee, was the first.

In addition, this year the pair beat out Calvin Harris to become the first artists to have four songs that topped the dance/electronic songs charts.

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday evening beginning at 8 p.m. on CBS. See the full list of nominees here.

Via: http://people.com/music/grammys-2017-chainsmokers-first-nominations/

Share

More Celebrity News: