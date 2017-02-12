The Cast of This Is Us Has a Family Reunion at the Image Awards

The This Is Us cast hit the red carpet for the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night and continued their streak of warming our hearts with their sweet chemistry. Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz showed up in bold, bright dresses, while Justin Hartley looked sharp in a white suit jacket. Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, stuck close together for photos, and we got yet another sexy glimpse at Milo Ventimiglia’s clean-shaven face. Inside, Sterling and Mandy took the stage together to present an award and had the audience in stitches when he referred to her as “my white mama.” He then took home the award for outstanding actor in a drama series! See their photos when you scroll through now.

43148191,43123067,42948460

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Us-Cast-2017-NAACP-Image-Awards-Pictures-43153877

Share

More Celebrity News: