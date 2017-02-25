The Beauty and the Beast Cast Looks as Lovely as a Rose During Their Press Tour
The press tour for Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast has officially kicked off, and we are eating it up. The film’s stars, including Emma Watson (Belle), Luke Evans (Gaston), Dan Stevens (Beast), and Josh Gad (LeFou), have been busy touring the world as they promote their upcoming film. Not only has Emma been channeling her inner princess with all of her gorgeous ensembles, but her onscreen love interest Dan looks anything but beastly on the red carpet. Plus, the offscreen chemistry between the entire cast is pretty magical. Catch all of their sweet appearances together here before the film hits theaters on March 17.
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Beauty-Beast-Press-Tour-Pictures-43221167