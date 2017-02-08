The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Defends Controversial Contestant Corinne Olympios — and Her Nanny Raquel!

After this week’s jaw-dropping eliminations, Nick Viall is down to six women on this season of The Bachelor.

PEOPLE Now caught up with the reality star, who dropped a couple of hints about his journey to find love — and dished on this season’s most talked-about contestant, Corinne Olympios.

And while Viall, 36, couldn’t get into too many specific details about Olympios, 24, since she’s still on the show, he did give his take on the great “emotional intelligence” debate, which sparked when now-eliminated contestant Taylor Nolan accused Olympios of being too “emotionally immature” to handle a relationship.

“I think a general rule of thumb is that I don’t think anyone is in any position to tell someone whether they’re ready for a relationship outside the two people in that relationship,” said Viall. “If I decide that I don’t think it’s the right fit, well, I’m part of that relationship so I have a right to make that judgment, and so does Corinne.”

“I think when other people start saying: ‘Well, I don’t think you guys are right ,’ you know, that’s not really business,” he continued. “It’s irrelevant.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Viall Teases How His ‘Bachelor’ Run Ends: ‘It Ended the Way It Should Have’

And of course, Viall had to weigh in one of this season’s biggest storylines: Olympios’ much-talked about “nanny,” Raquel.

“Maybe , maybe I haven’t,” he teased. “But I think probably in fairness to both Corinne and Raquel, maybe ‘nanny’ is not the most accurate description of the role she plays.”

“From what I gathered … Raquel is someone who has worked for the family,” he continued. “Quite honestly, her family has been through some things and Raquel has played a very positive role. Corinne, not taking herself too seriously, has fun with the word ‘nanny’ and then people run wild with it.”

But at the end of the day, even Viall admits he “would never turn down” some help around the house. Or a bowl of cheese pasta, right?

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Via: http://people.com/tv/bachelor-nick-viall-defends-villain-corinne-olympios-nanny-raquel/

Share

More Celebrity News: