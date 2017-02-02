Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid React to Hearing “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” on the Radio For the First Time

Taylor Swift may be a big pop star, but she still gets excited when she hears her song on the radio for the first time. On Wednesday, the singer posted a video of her jamming out to her Fifty Shades Darker duet with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” alongside his girlfriend and her pal, Gigi Hadid. Not only did the girls get really into it with hand signals and nailing every word, but Taylor even threw in her classic head bang when the beat hit. And the “Bad Blood” singer isn’t the only one to star in one of Zayn’s music videos. Gigi also made a special appearance in “Pillow Talk” around the time the two first started dating.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Taylor-Swift-Gigi-Hadid-Singing-Car-February-2017-43100556

