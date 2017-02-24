Take a Tour of Tiffani Thiessen’s Los Angeles Kitchen and Hyper-Organized Pantry

Tiffani Thiessen‘s kitchen is the focal point of the Los Angeles home she shares with her husband, actor-artist Brady Smith, and their two children Harper, 6, and Holt, 20 months. It’s where she preps her family’s meals on Sundays, where she develops recipes for her Cooking Channel show, Dinner at Tiffani’s, and it’s where she’s sharing her passion for food with her kids.

“Now that my daughter is old enough, she loves to be right beside me, learning how to cook herself,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands now. “Holt is kind of getting into it now too.”

So naturally, the room in her 1920s home, which was previously owned by the founder of Warner Bros. Studios, Jack Warner, is equipped to handle constant use—while still looking beautiful. “I like having a lot of work space so these are great countertops called Silestone,” Thiessen says in the exclusive kitchen tour above. “You can literally put anything on it, hot or cold, and it doesn’t damage the countertops. It’s great.”

The sprawling space with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances boasts a massive refrigerator and freezer, two ovens and a few meaningful—but functional—items like a ring holder that was a gift from her husband so she can keep her jewelry clean while cooking.

One of her favorite things about the kitchen is the vintage sign that bears her married name, Smith. “We literally designed the cabinet because of this vintage sign,” she says. “We bought it and had no idea where we were going to put it—but when we remodeled the kitchen, we said perfect and we literally built this whole entire cabinet to fit that sign.”

As someone who is “type A all the way”, the pantry inside Thiessen’s kitchen is a perfect example of her enviable organizational skills. “I have pretty much everything labeled in here: all my nuts, all the cereals for the kids, all my baking.”

The actress even makes her her kids’ snacks look pristine by housing them in light weight baskets. “They slide right out and slide back in and then behind is all the back stock that you don’t see, so everything up here looks really pretty and clean—and again, everything labeled!”

