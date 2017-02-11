Suspicious Package Found at Hollywood Metro Station Two Weeks Before the Oscars

A suspicious package was found on the train tracks of the Hollywood Metro Station on Friday, a little more than two weeks before A-listers grace the nearby Dolby Theatre for the Academy Awards.

The package was deemed safe by bomb experts on the field at about 6:45 p.m., a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells PEOPLE.

ROAD CLOSURE: Hollywood Bl b/t Highland Av & Hawthorne Ave Hollywood, closed due to suspicious package on the Red Line. Please stay away. pic.twitter.com/6htYaN2ONv — LA County Sheriff’s (@LASDHQ) February 11, 2017

The spokesman said a black backpack was reported leaning on the train tracks of the Hollywood/Highland station, which lies directly underneath the busy Hollywood landmark.

The El Captain Theatre and TCL Chinese Theatre were also evacuated as a result of the bomb scare, the spokesman said. The metro rail subway service was shut down, as well as several major streets including Hollywood Boulevard.

The street will be closed beginning on Feb. 19, between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Academy Awards will air on Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. PST/8:30 p.m. EST.

