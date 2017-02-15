Stealing Hearts! Kris Jenner Shares a Special Valentine with Dream Kardashian

Kris Jenner spent the day of love with a very special valentine: her granddaughter, Dream Kardashian.

The two were photographed on Rob Kardashian‘s Instagram, where he captioned the photo, “Stealing hearts mama.”

Jenner was dressed in a black sweater and black choker, complete with diamond earrings, while Dream wore a white and red onesie that read “Stealing Hearts,” as well as a red tutu and red shoes.

Shortly after his daughter was born, Rob mentioned on his fiancée Blac Chyna‘s Instagram that Dream was already taking after her famous grandmother.

“Look at your Kris Jenner haircut,” he said of Dream’s hair looking like Jenner’s short signature look.

Rob, 29, and Chyna, 28, welcomed Dream via c-section at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 10. The couple had cameras rolling in the delivery room, and Dream’s arrival was chronicled in an hour-long baby special that later aired on E!

