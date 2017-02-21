A version of this article originally appeared on ew.com.

We have a good feeling about this.

Shooting has begun on the untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie, and here’s the proof: The first cast photo from the eagerly awaited film directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The LEGO Movie) and starring Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) as the young scoundrel (that’s Lord and Miller with their hands on the Millennium Falcon’s controls in the front; Ehrenreich is in the leather jacket).

Filling out the cast: Woody Harrelson, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, Atlanta auteur Donald Glover (as Lando Calrissian), Westworld actress Thandie Newton (not shown), and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. Shooting started Feb. 20 on the spin-off, which is written by Star Wars veteran Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon.

“Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous,” Lord and Miller said. “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

The untitled Han Solo Star Wars story is currently slated for release on May 25, 2018 — just five months after the release of The Last Jedi Episode VIII on Dec. 15, 2017. For ongoing Star Wars scoop, follow EW’s Anthony Breznican.

Via: http://people.com/movies/star-wars-han-solo-movie-releases-first-cast-photo/

