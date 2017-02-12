SNL Throws Major Shade at Destiny’s Child in This Skit About Beyoncé’s Babies

Even Beyoncé wasn’t safe from Saturday Night Live‘s jokes this week. After the singer announced that she’s pregnant with twins, the show hilariously poked fun at what is probably going on inside her womb. Not only does Sasheer Zamata do a spot-on Beyoncé impression, but Tracy Morgan also makes a special appearance as one of her babies alongside Kenan Thompson. Of course, the best part (or maybe worst) has to be when the actors throw shade at Destiny’s Child, saying this isn’t the first time their mom has carried two other people. Yikes! Catch all the other funny moments above.

