Selena Gomez Scores Street Style Streak With 3 Different Outfits in One Day

Selena Gomez is the champion of outfit marathons, having previously succeeded in a ten-look streak.

And on Wednesday, the actress and singer, 24, took on another wardrobe challenge by stylishly wearing three outfits in one day. While promoting her upcoming drama 13 Reasons Why, Gomez successfully switched up her look for various events and junkets.

To kick it all off, the style star headed to a Netflix panel dressed in Coach’s red Varsity jacket, the brand’s 1941 Bib Tiered Dress and Givenchy’s Matilda heels for an overall casual, chic ensemble. Selenators can nab the exact Coach look online for a retail price of $1,790.

Then came her stunning black and white tie-up front dress from Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Gomez upped the ante with the edgy second look that featured three knots — one across her collar bone, another across her bust and the last on her mid-section.

And lastly, the girlfriend of the Weeknd was spotted leaving her hotel in SoHo for a 13 Reasons Why cast dinner. Gomez opted for cheetah heels and a knitted long-sleeve dress that appeared to be layered over a red collared shirt.

