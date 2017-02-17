Selena Gomez Reaches 110 Million Followers on Instagram

Selena Gomez reached 110 million fans on Instagram and she’s thanking them all for changing her life.

The “Kill Em with Kindness” singer featured a photo of herself on her account Thursday night, which shows her during a concert in front of a stadium of cheering fans.

“Thank you fam for 110. I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life,” she wrote. “I’m very grateful.”

Gomez, 24, is the most followed person on Instagram, according to Forbes.

The milestone comes a day after Gomez released her first new song since 2015 — a collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo. The song, “It Ain’t Me,” features what is perhaps the singer’s most mature sound to date.

The song narrates the story of a love destroyed over alcoholism above strummed guitar chords and Kygo’s pulsing piano.

This is Gomez’s first musical endeavor since her 2015 album Revival. The singer-actress has been keeping busy as executive producer of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, an adaptation of the best-selling young adult novel, which hits the streaming service March 31.

Via: http://people.com/music/selena-gomez-110-million-followers-instagram/

Share

More Celebrity News: