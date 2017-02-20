See 3-Year-Old Princess Leonore’s Adorable Birthday Photos!

Happy Birthday, Princess Leonore!

The seventh-in-line to the Swedish throne celebrates her third birthday on Monday, and proud mom Princess Madeleine marked the occasion on social media.

Snapped by royal photographer Brigitte Grenfeldt, the photos were also shared on the palace web site.

Last week Madeleine spoke with Expressen about her family life in London, where she lives with her financier husband Chris O’Neill, Leonore and 1-year-old Prince Nicolas.

“We’re all very happy in London right now,” she told Expressen. “This is where Chris works and has his business. But it’s not set in stone that we will be here forever.”

She also discussed her daughter’s blossoming love of reading. “Previously Leonore had not really had the patience, but now more and more books, which is great fun,” she said. “It is a cozy moment you have together. There will of course Pippi in the beginning.”

Princess Leonore and her family are visiting Sweden this week to help her grandparents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, welcome a delegation from Canada on an official visit. Usually Crown Princess Victoria would be on hand with her husband, Prince Daniel, to greet Queen Elizabeth‘s representative, the Canadian Governor General David Johnston, and his party.

But the Crown Princess hasn’t been seen in public since mid-December. “She’s taking a long-planned private vacation,” according to a palace spokeswoman, who declined to offer specifics about the royal holiday but said Victoria is enjoying a break with her kids, 4-year-old Princess Estelle and nearly 1-year-old Prince Oscar: “The Crown Princess wants to spend some quality time with her children.”

Princess Victoria is expected to return to Sweden and resume official engagements, according to palace sources, around the time of her “name day” on March 12.

Via: http://people.com/royals/see-3-year-old-princess-leonores-adorable-birthday-photos/

