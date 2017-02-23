Scott Eastwood Goes Shirtless in Australia, and the “Down Under” Jokes Write Themselves
Scott Eastwood soaked up the Summer sun on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday. The Fast 8 actor went shirtless for a dip in the ocean and looked like some sort of sexy lifeguard as he walked from the waves. Scott has been spending a good amount of time Down Under as he films Pacific Rim: Uprising, a sequel to the 2013 action film starring Charlie Hunnam; he’s been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram as well as photos of his offscreen adventures, like surfing, hanging with kangaroos, and checking out restaurants.
37045215
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Scott-Eastwood-Shirtless-Beach-Australia-Feb-2017-43210446