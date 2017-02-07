Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Prinze Have a Cute Mother-Daughter Date on Broadway

Sarah Michelle Gellar brought her 7-year-old daughter, Charlotte Prinze, and Charlotte’s friend to the Broadway musical Cats in NYC on Sunday. The trio appeared to have a blast as they posed for fun photos with the cast backstage. Sarah also documented the outing on Instagram, uploading a photo of her daughter taking in the show, writing, “This is my little kitty, watching the crazy talented cast of @catsbroadway take their curtain. #memory.” Sarah and Charlotte have been taking the Big Apple by storm over the past couple of days. In addition to checking out the Hamilton musical on Saturday, the ladies also stopped by the One World Observatory. We can’t wait to see where they pop up next!

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Sarah-Michelle-Gellar-Daughter-Cats-Play-NYC-2017-43126541

