Ryan Reynolds Who? Blake and Robyn Lively Show Off Their Sweet Sisterhood at NYFW

Blake and Robyn Lively are taking NYC by storm! After celebrating Galentine’s Day at a L’Oréal beauty event on Monday, the sisters popped up at the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. Not only were they dressed to the nines, but we got a closer look at their sweet sisterhood as they held hands and shared a few laughs while sitting in the front row next to Anna Wintour. It’s always fun to see the Lively gals hanging out together, but hopefully next time they’ll invite Ryan Reynolds!

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Blake-Robyn-Lively-New-York-Fashion-Week-2017-43179835

