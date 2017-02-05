Ryan Reynolds Gets Showered With Kisses From Drag Queens at Harvard University

Ryan Reynolds really knows how to have a good time. On Friday, the Deadpool actor made his way to Harvard University, where he was crowned Hasty Pudding’s man of the year. In addition to receiving his Pudding Pot, Ryan appeared to have a blast, participating in funny sketches that found him getting kissed by drag queens. During Ryan’s acceptance speech, the father of two said his proudest moment was seeing his older daughter, James, interact with her little sister, Ines. “Just seeing my older daughter be so infatuated with our younger daughter, who’s 4 months old . . . Seeing her kiss her and hug her and hold her, it kinda crushed me but would put anyone else to sleep.”

Hasty Pudding is the third oldest theater organization in the world and performs plays, musicals, and drag shows. The annual award honors performers who have made impressive contributions in the entertainment industry and also includes a roast. Ryan now joins the ranks of past winners Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bob Hope, Warren Beatty, and Robin Williams.

