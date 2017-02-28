Ryan Gosling’s Sister Has Been His Date to More Events Than Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling may not have taken his long-time girlfriend Eva Mendes to the Oscars this year, but he did bring another lady close to his heart: his sister, Mandi. The duo didn’t pose together on the red carpet, but they did appear to have a good time inside the show. While everyone was buzzing about his choice of date, this certainly isn’t the first time we’ve seen the blond beauty. Ryan has taken his big sister to multiple events over the years — he’s actually been photographed with Mandi more times than he’s been photographed with the mother of his two children. See some of the sibling’s cutest appearances together here.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Pictures-Ryan-Gosling-His-Sister-Mandi-43237843

