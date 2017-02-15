Rumor the German Shepherd Wins Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show

While every canine is a good boy (or girl!), Rumor is the official Top Dog.

The 5-year-old German shepherd won the coveted Best in Show title on Tuesday night at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As part of the title, Rumor, a.k.a. GCH CH Lockenhaus’ Rumor Has It V Kenlyn, and her handler Kent Boyles pawed off with a fancy silver bowl and beautiful blue ribbon.

Rumor, who won the Herding Group earlier in the show, beat out thousands of other canines from 202 breeds. Adrian the Irish Setter was runner-up, with Chuckie the Pekingese, Astin the miniature poodle, Duffy the Norwegian elkhound, Devlin the Boxer and Tanner the Norwich terrier rounding out the rest of the Best in Show pack.

Rumor was the favorite to win the 2016 Westminster Best in Show, but lost out to CJ the German short-haired pointer.

To celebrate her big win, Rumor will be treated to a special lunch at famed New York City eatery Sardi’s, a trip to the top of the Empire State Building and all around A-list attention in the days to come.

Boyles said that after this win he plans to focus on finding “the perfect husband” for Rumor.

