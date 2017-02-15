Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, See How Stars Are Celebrating Valentine’s Day With Their Boos
Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate everything you love about your significant other, and let’s face it, nobody does it quite like celebrities. From Michelle Obama’s heartfelt tribute to Barack to Pink’s adorable flashback photo with Carey Hart to Kim Kardashian’s love-dovey photo with Kanye West, keep reading to see how your favorite stars poured on the romance this Valentine’s Day.
