Robert Pattinson and Fiancée FKA Twigs Take the Red Carpet Together in London
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs hit the red carpet together for the London premiere of his new film The Lost City of Z on Thursday. The engaged couple looked stylish as they posed for photos — Robert cut a suave figure in a blue suit while Twigs rocked a black zippered jumpsuit — before Rob linked up with his costars Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, and Charlie Hunnam, who also wore a blue suit for the occasion. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Rob and Twigs in an official capacity — they last attended the Dance Project Gala together in December — but we did catch them on a romantic date night in London just last week.
