Robert Irwin Takes After His Dad and Appears on The Tonight Show With a Few Wild Animals

Robert Irwin is definitely his father’s son. The adorable 13-year-old, who is the youngest child of the late Steve Irwin, made his first solo appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday. After Robert excitedly talked about some of his favorite wild animals, host Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but notice how much he’s taking after Steve, who tragically passed away in 2006. “It’s so cool to see you like this,” Jimmy said. “You’re actually your dad.” Robert then adorably replied, “Yeah! Well, my dad was actually on The Tonight Show quite a while ago, so it’s really nice to be able to follow in his footsteps.” After his appearance, Robert’s big sister, Bindi, posted screenshots of the two similar episodes on Instagram, writing, “Tears in my eyes. So proud of @robertirwinphotography ❤️ You are more and more like Dad every day. I’m forever thankful to be your sister.”

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Robert-Irwin-Tonight-Show-February-2017-43186287

