Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter Just Keep Running Into Each Other at the Grammys
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk
No offense to all the music greats out there, but Blue Ivy’s Grammys night totally stole the spotlight. Not only did Blue delight us with her ecstatic reaction to Beyoncé’s win, but she also crashed James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” bit and even hilariously rebuffed a few celebrities when they tried to approach her. One of the most noteworthy moments, though, was her sweet passing with Rihanna. It’s even more sweet if you remember their little interaction at the 2015 Grammys! Now, if only this could happen more than once every two years. Then we’d really be set. Check out their first Grammys rendezvous below.
