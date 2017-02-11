Remembering Whitney Houston’s Greatest Live Performances on the 5th Anniversary of Her Death

This weekend is set to be bittersweet for music lovers. While Beyoncé and Adele contend for hardware at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, another golden-voiced superstar will also be on many minds. Whitney Houston tragically passed away five years ago on Feb. 11 at age 48.

With hair as big as her vocal range, relive the diva’s glory days with these seven incredible live performances.

“The Greatest Love of All” — 1986

Houston crooned this George Benson track at her first Grammy Awards. Slightly tweaking his title for her debut album—dropping the “the”—she cemented her star wattage during this performance.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” — 1988

Houston belted her now-timeless track at Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday tribute concert in London.

“Star Spangled Banner” — 1991

Houston’s Super Bowl XXV performance spoke to—and for— all Americans. “I remember standing there and looking at all those people, and it was like I could see in their faces the hopes and prayers and fears of the entire country,” she reflected in an interview with PEOPLE months after the performance.

“I Have Nothing” — 1993

Houston performed the rousing track, featured on The Bodyguard soundtrack, during the Billboard awards.

“I Will Always Love You” — 1994

Her voice is in tip-top shape singing live in Chile. A cover of Dolly Parton‘s 1974 original, Beyoncé has also performed a rendition of the sweeping track.

“Exhale” (Shoop Shoop) — 1997

Talk about a powerhouse female medley! Houston is joined by Mary J. Blige, Brandy, Chaka Khan and CeCe Winans at the 1997 Grammys, performing tracks from the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack. At a concert shortly after Houston’s death, Aretha Franklin called her “one of the greatest singers that ever stood behind a microphone.”

“It’s Not Right But It’s Okay” — 1999

A track about infidelity, Houston picked up a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for the record at the 1999 Grammys.

