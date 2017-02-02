Relive the Moment Beyoncé Announced Her First Pregnancy at the 2011 VMAs

Beyoncé made the internet, her fans, and celebrities freak out on Wednesday when she announced that she’s expecting twins with husband Jay Z. While we already can’t wait to meet the two little American royals (because that’s what they are), we also immediately thought back to her first pregnancy announcement. The year was 2011, and the iconic moment came at MTV’s Video Music Awards. After first revealing her pregnancy on the red carpet, she showed off her bump again during her performance of “Love on Top.” After perfectly belting out the song, Beyoncé dropped her mic and unbuttoned her jacket to rub her belly. Kanye West then excitedly grabbed Jay in celebration. Beyoncé went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and we’ve been spoiled with so many cute family moments since then. If you want the chills, watch the whole thing again above.

42853430

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Pregnant-Beyonce-Knowles-Performing-2011-VMA-Video-18902838

Share

More Celebrity News: