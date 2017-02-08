Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Step Out Together, and Suddenly We’re Seeing Double

Ava Phillippe looks more and more like Reese Witherspoon by the day. On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo (who, let’s face it, could easily pass for sisters) attended the LA premiere of Reese’s upcoming HBO show, Big Little Lies. In addition to sporting similar dresses, the ladies struck their best poses for photographers before Reese linked up with her costars, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz. Big Little Lies is based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book and revolves around a trio of mothers living in Monterey, CA, and a shocking murder. Check out the teaser trailer before it premieres on Feb. 19.

42052767, 37435733

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Reese-Witherspoon-Daughter-Ava-Big-Little-Lies-Premiere-43134158

Share

More Celebrity News: