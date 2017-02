Anyone who was alive and on in the internet in 2016 discovered Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” because of the ubiquitous mannequin challenge, so when we caught up with the duo on the Grammys red carpet, we had to talk about their reaction to their breakout hit.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Rae-Sremmurd-Interview-2017-Grammys-43161139

Share

More Celebrity News: