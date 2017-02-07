Queen Elizabeth II Hops on a Train at King’s Lynn Station Like It’s No Big Thing

Queen Elizabeth II officially became the longest-reigning British monarch on Monday when she celebrated 65 years on the throne with her Sapphire Jubilee, but that doesn’t mean she’s above public transportation. The royal was spotted catching a train back to London at King’s Lynn Station on Tuesday, and while the photos simply capture a mundane activity, it’s actually hilarious to see. The queen, dressed in a lime green dress, jacket, and scarf, was all smiles as she was escorted to her train by a few security guards. While a few excited peasants people snapped photos in the background, the queen was largely given her space. And that’s good, since she was probably on her way to Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross to catch the Hogwarts Express and would need to be away from the prying eyes of Muggles.

