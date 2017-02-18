Prince Harry Looks Scrum(ptious) While Attending a Rugby Training Session in London

Prince Harry may be royalty and all, but that doesn’t mean he’s only into high tea and polo. The handsome royal stepped out on Friday when he attended an open training session with the English rugby squad in London. Harry, who had a romantic date night with girlfriend Meghan Markle earlier this month, looked very cute in a suit jacket and jeans as he chatted (and made some funny faces) with a few players and coaches. His solo outing also comes less than two weeks after he showed off his fiercely competitive side while participating in a charity race with Kate Middleton and Prince William. We really do get more and more jealous of Meghan with every new Harry outing.

42664500, 43018864, 43100548

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Prince-Harry-English-Rugby-Team-February-2017-43186544

Share

More Celebrity News: