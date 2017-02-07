Prince Harry Holds Hands With Meghan Markle, Proves Chivalry Isn’t Dead After All

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared sweet PDA during a date night in London on Friday. The couple, who have been dating since the Summer, held hands as they made their way down the street after leaving the Soho House on Dean Street. This is only the second time we’ve seen the pair together — back in December, Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they were spotted leaving a production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the Gielgud Theater — but their romance is certainly heating up; Meghan has reportedly met most of Harry’s family, including his father, brother, sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and niece, Princess Charlotte, and just days after their date, the Suits star was photographed wearing a gold ring with the letter “H.” The tiny declaration of love joins Meghan’s dainty “H” and “M” necklaces and the beaded African bracelet that she and Harry both sport. Only one question remains: when will Meghan meet the Queen?

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-Holding-Hands-London-Feb-2017-43120445

