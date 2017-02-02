Prince Harry Danced Like Your Dad at a Family BBQ While Listening to Some Kids Rap

There’s no question that Prince Harry takes his extensive charity work seriously, but he always finds time to let loose with all of the people he meets, especially when it comes to little kids. During his recent trip to Nottingham, England, for an official visit to the Full Effect and Coach Core projects, he spent some time with a group of young aspiring rappers. As one of the boys shows off his skills, Harry gets really into it. Although his head bobs are of the dorky dad variety, his excitement over hearing the rap is just too cute. Watch it above!

